ParkinGo Market Cap Hits $4.21 Million (GOT)

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 10th. In the last week, ParkinGo has traded down 15% against the US dollar. One ParkinGo token can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00003157 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ParkinGo has a total market cap of $4.21 million and approximately $3,537.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About ParkinGo

GOT is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2017. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,565,793 tokens. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en.

ParkinGo Token Trading

ParkinGo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParkinGo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ParkinGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

