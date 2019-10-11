Peel Hunt Increases XP Power (LON:XPP) Price Target to GBX 2,850

XP Power (LON:XPP) had its price objective upped by Peel Hunt from GBX 2,650 ($34.63) to GBX 2,850 ($37.24) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of XP Power in a research note on Friday, September 6th.

Shares of XP Power stock traded down GBX 20 ($0.26) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 2,460 ($32.14). The stock had a trading volume of 3,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,450. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,382.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,347.32. XP Power has a 12-month low of GBX 1,855 ($24.24) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,740 ($35.80). The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.37. The firm has a market cap of $471.44 million and a P/E ratio of 18.52.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a GBX 20 ($0.26) dividend. This is a boost from XP Power’s previous dividend of $18.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. XP Power’s dividend payout ratio is 0.66%.

About XP Power

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, design and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, including open-frame, enclosed, desktop, configurable, and DIN rail power supplies; DC-DC converters; LED drivers; high voltage power supplies; and EMI filters.

