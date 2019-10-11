Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for Ocado Group (LON:OCDO)

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) in a research note published on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on OCDO. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Investec reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a GBX 880 ($11.50) price objective on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a GBX 1,320 ($17.25) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 1,070 ($13.98) to GBX 1,073 ($14.02) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,177.55 ($15.39).

OCDO stock opened at GBX 1,293.50 ($16.90) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.24. Ocado Group has a 1 year low of GBX 730.60 ($9.55) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,440.50 ($18.82). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,283.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,258.06. The firm has a market cap of $9.18 billion and a PE ratio of -52.37.

In other news, insider Neill Abrams bought 1,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,117 ($14.60) per share, with a total value of £17,983.70 ($23,498.89). Also, insider Luke Jensen bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,153 ($15.07) per share, with a total value of £115,300 ($150,659.87). In the last three months, insiders have acquired 11,621 shares of company stock valued at $13,343,220.

Ocado Group Company Profile

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Solutions. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com hypermarket through three specialty destination sites, including Fetch, a pet store; Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store; and Fabled, a premium beauty store.

