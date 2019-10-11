Peel Hunt Reaffirms Hold Rating for Safestore (LON:SAFE)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Safestore (LON:SAFE) in a research note released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SAFE. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Safestore in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Numis Securities raised Safestore to an add rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Liberum Capital lifted their price target on Safestore from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 710 ($9.28) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 668.33 ($8.73).

Shares of SAFE opened at GBX 656 ($8.57) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 655.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 635.54. Safestore has a one year low of GBX 493 ($6.44) and a one year high of GBX 687 ($8.98). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.73, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.86.

In related news, insider Frederic Vecchioli acquired 18,475 shares of Safestore stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 164 ($2.14) per share, for a total transaction of £30,299 ($39,591.01).

About Safestore

UK's largest self storage group with 146 stores Safestore has 119 self storage centres in the UK including two business centres and a further 27 stores in the Paris region. Safestore was founded in the UK in 1998. It acquired the French business Une Pièce en Plus in 2004 which was founded in 1998 by the current Safestore Group CEO Frederic Vecchioli.

