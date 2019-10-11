Peel Hunt Reaffirms Hold Rating for Safestore (LON:SAFE)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Safestore (LON:SAFE) in a research note released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SAFE. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Safestore in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Numis Securities raised Safestore to an add rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Liberum Capital lifted their price target on Safestore from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 710 ($9.28) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 668.33 ($8.73).
Shares of SAFE opened at GBX 656 ($8.57) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 655.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 635.54. Safestore has a one year low of GBX 493 ($6.44) and a one year high of GBX 687 ($8.98). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.73, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.86.
In related news, insider Frederic Vecchioli acquired 18,475 shares of Safestore stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 164 ($2.14) per share, for a total transaction of £30,299 ($39,591.01).
About Safestore
UK's largest self storage group with 146 stores Safestore has 119 self storage centres in the UK including two business centres and a further 27 stores in the Paris region. Safestore was founded in the UK in 1998. It acquired the French business Une Pièce en Plus in 2004 which was founded in 1998 by the current Safestore Group CEO Frederic Vecchioli.
