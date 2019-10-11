Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Ten Entertainment Group (LON:TEG)

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ten Entertainment Group (LON:TEG) in a research note published on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ten Entertainment Group in a report on Tuesday, September 24th.

Shares of LON:TEG traded up GBX 8 ($0.10) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 254 ($3.32). 92,603 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,966. Ten Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of GBX 207 ($2.70) and a 52 week high of GBX 256.90 ($3.36). The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.92. The company has a market cap of $165.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 240.89 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 233.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.70 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. Ten Entertainment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.88%.

In other news, insider Duncan Garrood bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 250 ($3.27) per share, for a total transaction of £15,000 ($19,600.16).

About Ten Entertainment Group

Ten Entertainment Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in tenpin bowling operations in the United Kingdom. The company operates 42 bowling sites with approximately 1,000 bowling lanes under the Tenpin brand. It also provides amusement machine, table-tennis, soft play, laser game, pool table, and restaurant and bar services.

