PeepCoin Trading Down 13.8% This Week (PCN)

PeepCoin (CURRENCY:PCN) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 11th. During the last week, PeepCoin has traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar. PeepCoin has a market capitalization of $59,926.00 and $198.00 worth of PeepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PeepCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade, C-Patex, Cryptohub and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002119 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002829 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 62.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000053 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000046 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2016. PeepCoin’s total supply is 107,452,396,199 coins and its circulating supply is 68,252,396,199 coins. PeepCoin’s official Twitter account is @PXNofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PeepCoin is /user/pxnteam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PeepCoin’s official website is peepcoin.io/peepcoin.

PeepCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-Patex, Cryptohub, Cryptopia, TradeOgre, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange and Bleutrade. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PeepCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PeepCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PeepCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

