Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Pegasystems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Pegasystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Pegasystems from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pegasystems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.20.

PEGA traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 378,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,762. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. Pegasystems has a twelve month low of $43.21 and a twelve month high of $79.67.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $205.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.16 million. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 5.95% and a negative return on equity of 9.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pegasystems will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pegasystems news, VP Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $29,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael R. Pyle sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,362 shares of company stock valued at $2,176,353 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEGA. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 352.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 1,102.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

