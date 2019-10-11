Pennsylvania Trust Co Buys 6,080 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,130 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,080 shares during the quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

INTU opened at $264.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $68.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $273.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.58. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $182.61 and a 1 year high of $295.77.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $994.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.02 million. Intuit had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 43.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 33.69%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on INTU shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $244.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.00.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $171,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 133,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.53, for a total transaction of $37,137,240.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 285,279 shares of company stock worth $68,553,645 over the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

Featured Story: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.