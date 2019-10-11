Pennsylvania Trust Co Has $5.82 Million Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Pennsylvania Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,828 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,866 shares during the quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $5,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PSX. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 74.8% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSX opened at $104.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.28. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $78.44 and a twelve month high of $118.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.27. The firm has a market cap of $46.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.07.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.32. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $28.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 30.74%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PSX shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.80.

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,433 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total value of $4,893,662.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

