Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) Short Interest Down 29.1% in September

Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a decline of 29.1% from the August 30th total of 1,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 650,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of PFGC traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.64. The stock had a trading volume of 490,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,185. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Performance Food Group has a 12 month low of $28.05 and a 12 month high of $47.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.26.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The food distribution company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 0.84%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Performance Food Group’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on Performance Food Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Performance Food Group to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Performance Food Group to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.67.

In other news, insider Craig Howard Hoskins sold 17,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total value of $746,865.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 123,802 shares in the company, valued at $5,436,145.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 7,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.27, for a total value of $356,682.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,662.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,888 shares of company stock valued at $1,736,348 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 5.1% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,236 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 114.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,086,874 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $43,507,000 after acquiring an additional 579,844 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 17.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,872,029 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $355,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,033 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 1,049.6% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 54,125 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 59,825 shares during the period. Finally, Hillcrest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 364,842 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $14,605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the period. 96.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

