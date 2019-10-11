Perpetual Ltd Acquires 178,500 Shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Perpetual Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 1,878.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,500 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $6,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 14,172.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,796,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $309,825,000 after acquiring an additional 7,741,700 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 57.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,703,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $663,804,000 after acquiring an additional 6,087,455 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 14,241.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,921,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $116,119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,868,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,571,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,662,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,477,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 12,151 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total value of $473,038.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 130,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,060,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie Cox sold 24,057 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total value of $976,473.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,881,508.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Schlumberger from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays upgraded Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Schlumberger from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.39.

SLB traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $30.91. The company had a trading volume of 417,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,669,808. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.28. Schlumberger Limited. has a 12-month low of $30.65 and a 12-month high of $63.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.49.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.46%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

