Perpetual Ltd Purchases Shares of 274,301 Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI)

Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 274,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,096,000. Capri accounts for 1.4% of Perpetual Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CPRI. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capri during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Destination Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Capri during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capri during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capri during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Capri during the first quarter worth about $61,000. 85.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Capri alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CPRI traded up $0.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,899,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.03. Capri Holdings Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $25.25 and a fifty-two week high of $65.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.83.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. Capri had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Capri Holdings Ltd will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Capri news, CEO John D. Idol purchased 363,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.48 per share, for a total transaction of $9,975,240.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CPRI shares. Evercore ISI set a $50.00 price objective on Capri and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (down previously from $54.00) on shares of Capri in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Capri from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Capri to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Capri from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Capri presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.23.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.