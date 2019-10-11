Perpetual Ltd Sells 107,705 Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Perpetual Ltd lowered its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,082,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,705 shares during the quarter. Melco Resorts & Entertainment accounts for 3.2% of Perpetual Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Perpetual Ltd owned 0.22% of Melco Resorts & Entertainment worth $21,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 2,725.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $98,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLCO traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,452,053. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.84. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a fifty-two week low of $15.33 and a fifty-two week high of $26.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.03.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 6.55%. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $25.60 to $26.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, CLSA set a $26.00 price target on Melco Resorts & Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.29.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

