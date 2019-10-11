PetroNeft Resources (LON:PTR) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.69

PetroNeft Resources Plc (LON:PTR) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.69 and traded as high as $0.82. PetroNeft Resources shares last traded at $0.83, with a volume of 712,342 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17. The company has a market cap of $5.95 million and a PE ratio of -0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.69 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1.

About PetroNeft Resources (LON:PTR)

PetroNeft Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Russia. The company's primary assets are a 50% operating interest in Licence 61 that covers 4,991 square kilometers in the Tomsk Oblast; and a 50% operating interest in Licence 67 covering 2,447 square kilometers located in the Tomsk Oblast.

