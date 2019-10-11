PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Shares Gap Up to $7.79

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.51, but opened at $7.79. PG&E shares last traded at $8.02, with a volume of 39,507,505 shares.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PCG shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of PG&E from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of PG&E from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI set a $25.00 price target on shares of PG&E and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.70.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 2.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.20.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. PG&E had a negative net margin of 53.07% and a positive return on equity of 15.16%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in PG&E during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in PG&E during the second quarter valued at $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in PG&E during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in PG&E by 836.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in PG&E by 444.0% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. 90.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PG&E (NYSE:PCG)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,000 circuit miles of distribution lines, 50 transmission switching substations, and 769 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 18,000 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 84 electric transmission substations.

