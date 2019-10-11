Phoenix Group Holdings (LON:PHNX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Phoenix Group Holdings (LON:PHNX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 787 ($10.28).

Several research firms have recently commented on PHNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 857 ($11.20) to GBX 846 ($11.05) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 664 ($8.68) to GBX 657 ($8.58) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 820 ($10.71) price target on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Shares of LON PHNX traded up GBX 11.60 ($0.15) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 669.60 ($8.75). 540,712 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,360,000. Phoenix Group has a 1 year low of GBX 537.50 ($7.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 735.20 ($9.61). The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.77, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 666.38 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 687.30.

Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported GBX 3.70 ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 11.70 ($0.15) by GBX (8) (($0.10)). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Phoenix Group will post 2654.9997542 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a GBX 23.40 ($0.31) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Phoenix Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.81%.

Phoenix Group Holdings, a closed life assurance fund consolidator, acquires and manages closed life and pension funds primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It also provides financing services. The company was formerly known as Pearl Group and changed its name to Phoenix Group Holdings in March 2010.

