Phore Price Tops $0.0784 (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded down 12.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. One Phore coin can currently be bought for about $0.0784 or 0.00000941 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, Nanex, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, Phore has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar. Phore has a market capitalization of $1.48 million and approximately $40,167.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Phore alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00009316 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000082 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000225 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000117 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Phore Profile

PHR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Phore’s total supply is 18,827,196 coins. The official website for Phore is phore.io. Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Phore Coin Trading

Phore can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, IDAX, Nanex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.