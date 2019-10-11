Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Physicians Realty Trust is a REIT. It is a self-managed healthcare real estate company engaged in acquiring, developing, owning and managing healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company’s principal investments will include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers. Physicians Realty Trust is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. “

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on DOC. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a hold rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $18.50 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Physicians Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.20.

NYSE:DOC opened at $17.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 0.42. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $15.18 and a 52 week high of $19.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.83.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $94.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.92 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 2.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.19%.

In other Physicians Realty Trust news, VP Bradley D. Page bought 4,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.27 per share, for a total transaction of $74,779.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John T. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $87,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 300,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,269,545.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $262,750. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 4.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 323,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,085,000 after acquiring an additional 6,073 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 8.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 38,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 153.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 229,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after acquiring an additional 138,703 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 40.6% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 31,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

Featured Story: What is operating income?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Physicians Realty Trust (DOC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.