Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) Raised to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

PPSI stock opened at $4.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $37.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.16. Pioneer Power Solutions has a 12 month low of $4.01 and a 12 month high of $6.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.27.

Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter. Pioneer Power Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.24% and a positive return on equity of 49.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 8th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 9,740 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 701,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after buying an additional 11,534 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 790,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after buying an additional 111,709 shares during the period. 26.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pioneer Power Solutions

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and services specialty electrical transmission, distribution, and on-site power generation equipment in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transmission & Distribution Solutions and Critical Power Solutions.

