Piper Jaffray Companies Analysts Give Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) a $243.00 Price Target

Piper Jaffray Companies set a $243.00 price target on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a research report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on AAPL. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $260.00 price target (up from $240.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities set a $150.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. HSBC set a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Macquarie set a $210.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $205.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $223.22.

Apple stock traded up $6.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $236.21. 39,216,958 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,956,521. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,067.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $216.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.65. Apple has a 12 month low of $142.00 and a 12 month high of $237.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.08. Apple had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 52.13%. The company had revenue of $53.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple will post 11.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total transaction of $54,668,037.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.47, for a total transaction of $951,648.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 433,749 shares of company stock valued at $91,773,322. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 17.9% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,318 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management grew its stake in Apple by 25.4% during the second quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 316 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 2,245.0% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 64.2% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 565 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belvedere Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the second quarter valued at $119,000. 58.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

