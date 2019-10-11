Piper Jaffray Companies Analysts Give Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) a $440.00 Price Target

Piper Jaffray Companies set a $440.00 price objective on Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) in a report released on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $515.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $330.00 to $265.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $470.00 to $450.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Netflix and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Netflix and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $371.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $2.45 on Tuesday, reaching $282.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,551,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,054,564. Netflix has a 52-week low of $231.23 and a 52-week high of $385.99. The company has a market cap of $123.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.57, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $281.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $333.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Netflix had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 55,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.54, for a total transaction of $17,130,562.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,342 shares in the company, valued at $17,130,562.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradford L. Smith acquired 6,499 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $308.49 per share, with a total value of $2,004,876.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,483.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 150,983 shares of company stock valued at $44,378,164. Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CMH Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.0% during the third quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,820 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,163,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 124.5% during the third quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 3,550 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Selz Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 20.5% during the third quarter. Selz Capital LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,352,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth $355,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 11.8% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 76,636 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $20,509,000 after buying an additional 8,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

