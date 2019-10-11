Piper Jaffray Companies Reiterates “$435.00” Price Target for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN)

Piper Jaffray Companies set a $435.00 price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) in a research report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $410.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Argus cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $353.00 to $320.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Leerink Swann set a $453.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $344.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $394.56.

Shares of REGN traded up $2.41 on Tuesday, reaching $300.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 969,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,155. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $286.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $315.65. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $271.37 and a 12-month high of $442.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by $0.69. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.59% and a return on equity of 25.79%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 19.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Sanofi sold 172,904 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.15, for a total transaction of $48,611,959.60. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $969,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 23.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 360,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,054,000 after buying an additional 69,493 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 41.8% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 48.1% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 7,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $5,995,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

