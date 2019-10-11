PIVX (PIVX) Market Capitalization Achieves $14.47 Million

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 11th. PIVX has a total market cap of $14.47 million and $331,947.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PIVX has traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PIVX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00003057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Trade By Trade, CoinExchange and YoBit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PIVX alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00011338 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005299 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000431 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 51% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PIVX Profile

PIVX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 56,781,166 coins. The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here. PIVX’s official website is www.pivx.org. PIVX’s official message board is forum.pivx.org.

PIVX Coin Trading

PIVX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu, Coinbe, Graviex, Upbit, Trade By Trade, Crex24, BiteBTC, CoinExchange, Bisq, Coinroom, Binance, YoBit, Livecoin and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIVX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIVX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PIVX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIVX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.