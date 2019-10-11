Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) Trading 6.6% Higher

Plantronics Inc (NYSE:PLT)’s stock price traded up 6.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $35.41 and last traded at $35.03, 233,145 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 49% from the average session volume of 456,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.86.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Plantronics in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Cowen set a $61.00 price target on shares of Plantronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Plantronics in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plantronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities set a $70.00 price target on shares of Plantronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.17.

The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.65 and its 200-day moving average is $40.00.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $447.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.49 million. Plantronics had a negative net margin of 10.25% and a positive return on equity of 21.22%. Plantronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Plantronics Inc will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Burton sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,960 shares in the company, valued at $5,179,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Plantronics by 49.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Plantronics by 38.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Plantronics by 88.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Plantronics by 523.6% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Plantronics in the third quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

About Plantronics (NYSE:PLT)

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated communications and collaborations solutions for consumers and businesses worldwide. The company offers its communications and collaboration solutions for voice, video, and content sharing, as well as a line of support and services for the workplace under the Polycom brand.

