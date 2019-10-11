Plexus (LON:POS) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $32.86

Shares of Plexus Holdings PLC (LON:POS) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.86 and traded as low as $33.15. Plexus shares last traded at $33.15, with a volume of 10,000 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a current ratio of 6.91. The firm has a market cap of $34.65 million and a PE ratio of 34.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 32.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 43.36.

Plexus Company Profile (LON:POS)

Plexus Holdings plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which provides oil and gas engineering services. The Company is engaged in marketing a friction grip method of engineering for oil and gas field wellheads and connectors, named POS-GRIP. The Company is involved in the sale of its POS-GRIP technology and associated products; the rental of wellheads utilizing the POS-GRIP technology, and service, including assisting with the commissioning and on-going service requirements of its equipment.

