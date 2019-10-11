PM CAPITAL Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

PM CAPITAL Ltd lowered its holdings in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 51.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288,987 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 312,170 shares during the period. Blackstone Group accounts for 2.5% of PM CAPITAL Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. PM CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $14,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 23,348 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Blackstone Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,573 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Blackstone Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 75,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. BB&T Corp grew its position in Blackstone Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 10,949 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. grew its position in Blackstone Group by 4.0% during the second quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 7,546 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. 47.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blackstone Group alerts:

Shares of BX remained flat at $$46.47 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 645,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,032,257. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.10 and its 200-day moving average is $44.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.45. Blackstone Group LP has a 12 month low of $26.88 and a 12 month high of $55.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 20.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 9,129,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total value of $299,006,386.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Striano sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $337,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,745,250.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 694,319 shares of company stock worth $5,581,544 and have sold 9,161,966 shares worth $300,689,747. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup downgraded Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities downgraded Blackstone Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. S&P Equity Research downgraded Blackstone Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Blackstone Group from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Blackstone Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.33.

Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group L.P. is a publicly owned alternative asset manager. The firm also provides capital markets services to its clients. It provides its services to public and corporate pension funds, academic, cultural, and charitable organizations, retirees, sovereign wealth funds, and institutional and individual investors.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.