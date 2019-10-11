POA Network (POA) Price Reaches $0.0170 on Exchanges

POA Network (CURRENCY:POA) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. Over the last week, POA Network has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One POA Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0170 or 0.00000204 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Binance, IDEX and Bibox. POA Network has a market capitalization of $3.74 million and approximately $299,718.00 worth of POA Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

POA Network Profile

POA Network (CRYPTO:POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 20th, 2017. POA Network’s total supply is 252,193,195 coins and its circulating supply is 220,167,621 coins. POA Network’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network. The official website for POA Network is poa.network. POA Network’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for POA Network is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling POA Network

POA Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, HitBTC, Ethfinex, IDEX, Bancor Network and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POA Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy POA Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

