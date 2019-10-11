Pointer Telocation (NASDAQ:PNTR) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $14.97

Shares of Pointer Telocation Ltd (NASDAQ:PNTR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.97 and traded as high as $14.61. Pointer Telocation shares last traded at $14.61, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PNTR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pointer Telocation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Pointer Telocation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

The company has a market cap of $124.15 million, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.73 and its 200-day moving average is $14.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Pointer Telocation (NASDAQ:PNTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. The company had revenue of $21.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.85 million. Pointer Telocation had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 10.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pointer Telocation Ltd will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNTR. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Pointer Telocation by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. S. Muoio & CO. LLC bought a new position in Pointer Telocation in the 2nd quarter worth about $826,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Pointer Telocation by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 129,826 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 6,578 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Pointer Telocation by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,241 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,816,000 after purchasing an additional 11,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pointer Telocation by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital Management LLC now owns 270,304 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 48,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.61% of the company’s stock.

About Pointer Telocation (NASDAQ:PNTR)

Pointer Telocation Ltd. provides mobile resource management (MRM) products and services for the automotive and insurance industries, and mobile assets management markets worldwide. It operates through MRM and Cellocator sgments. The MRM segment offers asset management, fleet management, stolen vehicle retrieval (SVR), and connected car services.

