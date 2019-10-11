Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC Has $1.37 Million Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,102 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA increased its holdings in Netflix by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 7,290 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 78.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 55,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.54, for a total transaction of $17,130,562.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,130,562.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradford L. Smith bought 6,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $308.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,004,876.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 799 shares in the company, valued at $246,483.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 150,983 shares of company stock worth $44,378,164. 4.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $270.36 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $231.23 and a one year high of $385.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $282.48 and its 200 day moving average is $334.70. The firm has a market cap of $117.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.88, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.20.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush upped their target price on Netflix from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Netflix from $330.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a $450.00 target price on Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group set a $370.00 target price on Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on Netflix from $440.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $371.46.

Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

