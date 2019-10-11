Polis (POLIS) Price Reaches $0.70 on Major Exchanges

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. Polis has a total market capitalization of $5.81 million and approximately $8,896.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Polis has traded 19.2% higher against the dollar. One Polis coin can now be bought for about $0.70 or 0.00008384 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, CryptoBridge, STEX and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000046 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded up 88.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Polis Profile

Polis is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 21st, 2017. Polis’ total supply is 8,317,267 coins. The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polis’ official website is polispay.org. The official message board for Polis is forum.polispay.org.

Polis Coin Trading

Polis can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, STEX, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polis using one of the exchanges listed above.

