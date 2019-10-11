Polydex Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:POLXF) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Polydex Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:POLXF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS:POLXF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.98. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,406. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.03 and a 200 day moving average of $1.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 million, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of -0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 2.90. Polydex Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $1.29.

Polydex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Polydex Pharmaceuticals Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures bulk pharmaceutical intermediates for the veterinary pharmaceutical industry worldwide. It also develops, manufactures, and markets biotechnology-based products for the human pharmaceutical market. The company primarily offers dextran and derivative products, including Iron Dextran, a derivative of dextran that is injected into pigs at birth as a treatment for anemia; and dextran sulphate, a specialty chemical derivative of dextran used in biotechnology applications and the pharmaceutical industry.

