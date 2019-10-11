PolyOne (NYSE:POL) Stock Price Up 5.9%

PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL)’s stock price rose 5.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $33.05 and last traded at $32.74, approximately 463,199 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 593,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.92.

POL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered PolyOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. TheStreet raised PolyOne from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine raised PolyOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised PolyOne from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PolyOne currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.86.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.22 and a 200 day moving average of $29.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $903.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $933.34 million. PolyOne had a return on equity of 33.07% and a net margin of 4.03%. PolyOne’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PolyOne Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POL. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in PolyOne in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PolyOne by 220.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 789 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of PolyOne during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PolyOne during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, HM Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PolyOne during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. 92.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PolyOne

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

