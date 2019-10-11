Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Sets New 12-Month High at $205.19

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $205.19 and last traded at $205.19, with a volume of 16 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $201.45.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sidoti downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $192.00 price target on shares of Pool and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.40.

The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $196.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.64. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.88.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.01. Pool had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 82.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pool news, CEO Peter D. Arvan acquired 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $187.93 per share, with a total value of $56,379.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 38,733 shares in the company, valued at $7,279,092.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 4,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.63, for a total transaction of $855,855.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,356,251.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,965 shares of company stock valued at $9,560,885. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of POOL. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Pool by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Pool in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pool in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pool in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pool in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

