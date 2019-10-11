Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.25 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Precision Drilling Corporation is an oilfield services company. The Company provides contract drilling, well servicing and strategic support services to the oil and gas industry in North America and internationally. It provides land drilling, directional drilling, turnkey drilling, camp and catering services, procures and distributes oilfield supplies. It also offers service rigs for well completion and workover services, snubbing services and wastewater treatment services, tubulars, well control equipment, wellsite accommodations. Precision Drilling Corporation is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Precision Drilling from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. TD Securities raised Precision Drilling to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Citigroup lowered Precision Drilling from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on Precision Drilling from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2.31.

NYSE:PDS traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,710. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $302.59 million, a P/E ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Precision Drilling has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $3.21.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $359.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.66 million. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 13.63%. Precision Drilling’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Precision Drilling will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Precision Drilling in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Investment House LLC bought a new position in Precision Drilling in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Precision Drilling by 53,250.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 31,418 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LP bought a new position in Precision Drilling in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Precision Drilling by 363.2% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 50,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 39,385 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.47% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

