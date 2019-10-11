Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) Earns “Add” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their add rating on shares of Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) in a research note released on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Primary Health Properties in a report on Tuesday, September 24th.

Shares of LON:PHP opened at GBX 132.60 ($1.73) on Monday. Primary Health Properties has a 12-month low of GBX 106.40 ($1.39) and a 12-month high of GBX 139.80 ($1.83). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 134.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 122.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion and a PE ratio of -15.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.19.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a GBX 1.40 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%. Primary Health Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.71%.

Primary Health Properties Company Profile

Primary Health Properties PLC (PHP) is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) and the leading investor in modern primary healthcare premises. The objective of the Group is to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation. PHP achieves this by investing in healthcare real estate in the UK and Ireland let on long term leases backed by a secure underlying covenant funded mostly by government bodies.

