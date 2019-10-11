ProPhotonix (LON:PPIX) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.33

ProPhotonix Ltd (LON:PPIX) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.33 and traded as low as $1.55. ProPhotonix shares last traded at $1.75, with a volume of 599,733 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 million and a PE ratio of -1.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3.11.

About ProPhotonix (LON:PPIX)

ProPhotonix Limited designs, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) illumination solutions and laser modules in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, LED's and Laser & Diodes. It offers COBRA Cure FX series of (UV) LED curing systems for UV curing of inks, coatings, and adhesives; COBRA series LED line light products for line scan and Web inspection; LOTUS LED line lights with integrated intensity control designed for machine vision applications; and SpecBright LED line lights for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), system integrators, and end users.

