ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Citigroup

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on PRQR. ValuEngine raised ProQR Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised ProQR Therapeutics from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Chardan Capital set a $25.00 price objective on ProQR Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ProQR Therapeutics from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of PRQR stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,448. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.88. The company has a market capitalization of $230.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 0.15. ProQR Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.62 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00. The company has a quick ratio of 9.51, a current ratio of 9.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.11. Sell-side analysts predict that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 495,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.79% of the company’s stock.

ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidates include eluforsen, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; QR-313, a dermatology candidate for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa; and QR-421a and QR-411 to treat type 2A Usher syndrome.

