ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM) Shares Bought by Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,989 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 884 shares during the quarter. ProShares Short Russell2000 comprises approximately 2.1% of Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC owned about 0.73% of ProShares Short Russell2000 worth $2,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RWM. Centric Wealth Management grew its position in ProShares Short Russell2000 by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 15,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in ProShares Short Russell2000 by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 22,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 in the 2nd quarter valued at $378,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in ProShares Short Russell2000 by 2,922.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 22,182 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,967,000.

Get ProShares Short Russell2000 alerts:

NYSEARCA RWM traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,163. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.61. ProShares Short Russell2000 has a twelve month low of $38.75 and a twelve month high of $49.93.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.1463 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

About ProShares Short Russell2000

ProShares Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

Read More: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short Russell2000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short Russell2000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.