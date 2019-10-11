PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Sets New 12-Month High at $37.21

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $37.21 and last traded at $37.17, with a volume of 125921 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.95.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PHM shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $33.00 price objective on shares of PulteGroup and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $37.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.91.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.05 and its 200 day moving average is $32.29. The stock has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.65.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. PulteGroup had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.26%.

In related news, insider James L. Ossowski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $875,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Man Group plc grew its stake in PulteGroup by 502.7% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,098,548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,357,000 after buying an additional 1,750,338 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PulteGroup by 416.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,994,991 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,081,000 after buying an additional 1,609,068 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in PulteGroup by 232.6% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,749,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,314,000 after buying an additional 1,223,286 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the first quarter worth approximately $29,290,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PulteGroup by 13.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,405,551 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $265,783,000 after buying an additional 990,999 shares during the period. 86.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

