Quadrise Fuels International (LON:QFI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their under review rating on shares of Quadrise Fuels International (LON:QFI) in a report published on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a house stock rating on shares of Quadrise Fuels International in a research note on Monday, September 30th.

Shares of Quadrise Fuels International stock opened at GBX 4.02 ($0.05) on Tuesday. Quadrise Fuels International has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1.98 ($0.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 7.94 ($0.10). The firm has a market cap of $37.73 million and a PE ratio of -13.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4.35.

About Quadrise Fuels International

Quadrise Fuels International plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets emulsion fuel for use in power generation, industrial and marine diesel engines, and steam generation applications in the United Kingdom. It produces oil-in-water emulsion-based asphalts and fuels through its Multiphase Superfine Atomised Residue technology as a substitute for conventional heavy fuel oil.

