QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,069 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises approximately 1.3% of Truvestments Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 213,908 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $16,317,000 after purchasing an additional 23,672 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 6,278 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. First American Trust FSB increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 57,833 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $74.97. 4,193,112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,812,896. The stock has a market cap of $92.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.47. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.10 and a 12-month high of $90.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 112.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.74%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity set a $87.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.68.

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin purchased 2,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.84 per share, for a total transaction of $199,737.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,444.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Erin L. Polek sold 1,478 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $103,992.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,386 shares in the company, valued at $97,518.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,985 shares of company stock worth $892,245 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

