QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Given a $87.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity set a $87.00 price objective on QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the wireless technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on QCOM. ValuEngine cut QUALCOMM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Barclays cut QUALCOMM from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $1.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.70. 6,499,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,778,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.77. QUALCOMM has a 12-month low of $49.10 and a 12-month high of $90.34. The firm has a market cap of $88.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.67.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 112.21% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 77.74%.

In other QUALCOMM news, SVP Erin L. Polek sold 1,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $103,992.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,518.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michelle M. Sterling sold 10,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total value of $779,953.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,985 shares of company stock worth $892,245. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 204,582 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $15,606,000 after acquiring an additional 4,145 shares in the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 48,384 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 169.5% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 9,201 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 27,069 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. 78.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

