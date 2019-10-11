QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on QCOM. Morgan Stanley set a $89.00 target price on QUALCOMM and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Mizuho set a $68.00 price target on QUALCOMM and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. BidaskClub upgraded QUALCOMM from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, September 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.68.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $74.97 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.56. QUALCOMM has a one year low of $49.10 and a one year high of $90.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 112.21% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 11th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.74%.

In related news, SVP Erin L. Polek sold 1,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $103,992.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,518.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michelle M. Sterling sold 10,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total value of $779,953.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,985 shares of company stock worth $892,245. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QCOM. First PREMIER Bank raised its position in QUALCOMM by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 9,201 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 27,069 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 213,908 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $16,317,000 after buying an additional 23,672 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 6,278 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

