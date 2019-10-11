QuarkChain (QKC) 1-Day Volume Hits $4.95 Million

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. During the last week, QuarkChain has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. QuarkChain has a market cap of $13.66 million and $4.95 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QuarkChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000064 BTC on exchanges including $24.68, $24.43, $7.50 and $18.94.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00040428 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00007323 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $529.98 or 0.06355632 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000420 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00001070 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000229 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000060 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00016977 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000097 BTC.

About QuarkChain

QKC is a coin. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 5,799,807,032 coins and its circulating supply is 2,546,168,213 coins. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io. The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain.

QuarkChain Coin Trading

