Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 44.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,228 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,213 shares during the quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 19,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 16,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 19,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 13.4% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. grew its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 26,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period.

Get iShares US Preferred Stock ETF alerts:

NASDAQ PFF traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $37.29. 2,831,559 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,436,796. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.92. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $33.26 and a 12 month high of $37.54.

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Recommended Story: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.