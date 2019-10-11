Qubitica (QBIT) Market Capitalization Achieves $26.85 Million

Qubitica (CURRENCY:QBIT) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. Qubitica has a total market capitalization of $26.85 million and approximately $46,979.00 worth of Qubitica was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qubitica token can now be bought for $33.20 or 0.00398580 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Qubitica has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00007034 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00070349 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 71.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000295 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012074 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001510 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00008486 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded down 28% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Qubitica Profile

QBIT is a token. Qubitica’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 808,675 tokens. Qubitica’s official website is www.qubitica.net. The Reddit community for Qubitica is /r/Qubitica and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qubitica’s official Twitter account is @Qubitica and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Qubitica

Qubitica can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qubitica directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qubitica should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qubitica using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

