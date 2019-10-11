QuickX Protocol (QCX) One Day Trading Volume Hits $892,381.00

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded down 11.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 11th. QuickX Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.98 million and approximately $892,381.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuickX Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0085 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and BitMax. Over the last week, QuickX Protocol has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00040129 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00007341 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $526.15 or 0.06313181 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000421 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00001072 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000228 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000060 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00016944 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00039929 BTC.

QuickX Protocol Profile

QuickX Protocol (QCX) is a token. It launched on May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,163,685 tokens. QuickX Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. QuickX Protocol’s official message board is www.quickx.io/blog. The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QuickX Protocol’s official website is www.quickx.io.

Buying and Selling QuickX Protocol

QuickX Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickX Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuickX Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuickX Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

