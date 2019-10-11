Qwertycoin (QWC) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. Qwertycoin has a total market cap of $945,714.00 and $395.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qwertycoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC and Crex24. In the last week, Qwertycoin has traded down 17.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000045 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000031 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Qwertycoin

Qwertycoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on February 4th, 2018. Qwertycoin's total supply is 103,098,426,545 coins. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Qwertycoin is qwertycoin.org.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Qwertycoin

Qwertycoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qwertycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qwertycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

