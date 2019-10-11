R C M Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of R C M Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RCM Technologies, Inc. is a national provider of Business, Technology and resource solutions in information technology and professional engineering to customers in corporate and government sectors. The company has grown its information technology competencies in the areas of resource augmentation, e-business, Enterprise Resource Planning support, network and infrastructure support and knowledge management. RCM’s engineering expertise is in the form of technical design, field engineering, field support, procedures development and project and program management. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of R C M Technologies in a report on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine raised R C M Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of RCMT traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $2.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,382. The company has a market capitalization of $37.83 million, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. R C M Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.54 and a fifty-two week high of $4.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.46.

R C M Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $50.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.32 million. R C M Technologies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.00%. On average, equities analysts forecast that R C M Technologies will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in R C M Technologies stock. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in R C M Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:RCMT) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 192,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares during the quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.51% of R C M Technologies worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 26.01% of the company’s stock.

R C M Technologies Company Profile

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

