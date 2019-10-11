Radiant Logistics (NASDAQ:RLGT) Trading 3.3% Higher

Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLGT) traded up 3.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.39 and last traded at $5.32, 6,245 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 345,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.15.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Radiant Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.81.

Radiant Logistics (NASDAQ:RLGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $204.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.47 million.

Radiant Logistics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RLGT)

Radiant Logistics, Inc operates as a third-party logistics and multi-modal transportation services company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.

